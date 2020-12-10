Gavaskar, Jones, Eden Test: Contests that Define Ind-Aus Rivalry

Here’s a look back at some of the most memorable Tests between India and Australia

India’s First Series Win (1979-80)

After seven series’ home and away, the Indian team were finally able to beat the Australians in a series with a 153-run win in Kanpur making all the difference. Australia’s tour did not start too well – flight engine troubles and a few upset stomachs along with being well behind schedule did not help.

Kapil Dev, Dilip Doshi, Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath put in special performances with the bat and ball to help India over the line. Kapil finished with 28 wickets in four Tests.

What helped India’s cause was Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket and those involved in that breakaway competition did not tour India, which meant the visitors were a depleted and unhappy lot.

Sunil Gavaskar vs Denis Lillee (1981)

Dissent in cricket is not something that is unheard of and in Melbourne, Sunil Gavaskar was not going to go anywhere without making his point.

Given LBW by the umpire, Gavaskar refused to accept the decision which led to an altercation with Lillee, the bowler. Gavaskar stood his ground, argued the decision and finally instructed Chetan Chauhan to walk off with him. Gavaskar, who claimed to have edged the ball, slapped his pads in frustration, a rare sight, but was eventually convinced against the walk out which would have led to forfeiting the game.

33 years later Gavaskar said he regretted doing what he had done. "I regret the decision. It was a big mistake on my part. As Indian captain I was not supposed to act in that manner. In no way I can justify my act of defiance. Whether I was out or not, I should not have reacted that way," Gavaskar said during a tea-time chat show with Sanjay Manjrekar and Kapil Dev.