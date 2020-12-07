Why Dhawan and Pandya Should Stay Back for Australia Tests

With the limited-overs part of the Australian tour nearing its end, India’s focus turns to the Test series, and depth in batting is a serious concern for the Ravi Shastri-coached side, which will not only be without Virat Kohli as its captain after Adelaide but also will not be able to welcome back Rohit Sharma before, at least, the third Test in Sydney.

For India, among the in-form batsmen, albeit in different conditions, are Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya, neither of whom are in the Test squad.