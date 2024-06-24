India vs Australia T20 Super 8 Match Today: When & Where to Watch Live Streaming

India vs Australia T20 World Cup Super 8 Match.
India vs Australia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Match: A nail biting game will be played between India and Australia today on 24 June 2024 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. The Rohit Sharma's team is currently leading the Super Eight Group 1 points table with a net run rate of +2.425, and is almost through to the semi-final unless they face a heavy defeat by Australia team. Team India has been unbeaten in the tournament and would definitely try hard to beat their rivals in today's game to secure their spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals.
On the other hand, Australia who recently faced a shocking 21-run defeat against Afghanistan would leave no stone unturned to win today's game and seal a semifinal spot ahead of Afghanistan. They are currently placed at position 2 in the Super Eight Group 1 standings table with a net run rate of +0.223. India and Australia will face each other first time in a T20 World Cup contest since 2016.
IND vs AUS Super 8 T20 world cup match will be played today on 24 June 2024.
IND vs AUS Super 8 T20 world cup match will start at 8 pm IST.
IND vs AUS Super 8 T20 world cup match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia.
IND vs AUS Super 8 T20 world cup match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
IND vs AUS Super 8 T20 world cup match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav/Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia Probable XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.
