India vs Australia T20 Super 8 Match Today: When & Where to Watch Live Streaming

India vs Australia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Match: A nail biting game will be played between India and Australia today on 24 June 2024 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. The Rohit Sharma's team is currently leading the Super Eight Group 1 points table with a net run rate of +2.425, and is almost through to the semi-final unless they face a heavy defeat by Australia team. Team India has been unbeaten in the tournament and would definitely try hard to beat their rivals in today's game to secure their spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals.

On the other hand, Australia who recently faced a shocking 21-run defeat against Afghanistan would leave no stone unturned to win today's game and seal a semifinal spot ahead of Afghanistan. They are currently placed at position 2 in the Super Eight Group 1 standings table with a net run rate of +0.223. India and Australia will face each other first time in a T20 World Cup contest since 2016.