T20 World Cup: Rohit vs Starc, Arshdeep vs Head– Ind vs Aus 5 Key Player Battles

Blame the mathematicians for not allowing the use of the 'official' word, but in all likelihood, India are through to the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Only an extraordinarily unlikely catastrophe – or miracle, depending on your perspective – stands between them and their fixture on 27 June in Guyana.

Considering the contextual setting, when India step up for their last Super 8 match on 24 June, they could easily afford to have their tails up, not marching as aggressively as they have done over the last few weeks.