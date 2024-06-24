T20 World Cup: Spirited South Africa Beat West Indies to Seal Semifinal Spot

SA beat WI
Image: PTI
All-round South Africa beat the hosts West Indies by three wickets via DLS method in the Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium to seal a semifinal spot.
His bowlers proved his decision right as they restricted the hosts to 135/8 in 20 overs. West Indies had a dismal start as they lost opener Shai Hope (0) and Nicholas Pooran (1) cheaply but Kyle Mayers and Roston Chase staged a fightback and built an 81-run strong partnership off 65 balls for the third-wicket. However, Tabraiz Shamsi broke the stand with a wicket of Mayers (35) in the 12th over.
In the next over, captain Rovman Powell (1) was sent to the pavilion by Keshav Maharaj to leave them reeling at 89/4 in 12.4 overs. Shamsi did not give any opportunity to Sherfane Rutherford to free his arms and settle in the middle as he clinched him for a duck in the 14th over.
Andre Russell tried to flex his arms in the middle with two sixes but he returned back to the dugout after getting run out in the 18th over. In the same over, Kagiso Rabada grabbed a catch on his bowling to dismiss Akeal Hosein (6). West Indies finished for 135/8 in 20 overs as Shamsi returned with the figures of 3-27.
Captain Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs stitched a brief 27-run partnership to stabilise the side in the powerplay before Alzarri Joseph got hold of the former in the sixth over. Markram departed after scoring 18 runs off 15 balls. Heinrich Klaasen joined Stubbs in the middle and the duo stitched a 35-run partnership off 16 balls before Joseph returned to take his second scalp.
Stubbs continued his knock in the middle as he was joined by David Miller before Roston Chase ended his 14-ball stay in the 12th over. In the 14th over, Chase bagged the crucial wicket of Stubbs (29) to leave South Africa in a spot of bother but Marco Jansen's unbeaten 21 off 14 laced with a six and a four guided them over the line with five balls to spare. For West Indies, Chase grabbed three wickets while Russell and Joseph scalped two dismissals each.
