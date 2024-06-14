T20 World Cup: Afghanistan Qualify for Super 8 After Beating PNG, NZ Eliminated

Naveen-ul-Haq joined the Farooqi party in the Powerplay as well, taking a pair of wickets that included the crucial scalp of Tony Ura (11 off 18). PNG were 30/5 at the six-over mark.

Chad Soper and Doriga went into rebuilding act, but things went from bad to worse just before drinks. The pair had a moment of miscommunication, leading to the second run out of the innings.

To start the 13th over, Norman Vanua suffered a cruel blow of misfortune as he scampered through for a quick single. Approaching the crease, the corner of his bat dug into the pitch, caught agonisingly short of safety, reports ICC.

Afghanistan displayed ruthlessness in the field as PNG’s suffered six run outs at the tournament, the most of any team. Farooqi finished with the figures of 16-3 off his four overs. He was named Player of the Match for his all-round efforts in the first innings.