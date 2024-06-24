T20 World Cup: Buttler’s 83* & Jordan’s Hat-Trick Take England to Semi-Final

Earlier, Chris Jordan clinched a hat-trick to all out the USA for 115. Jordan, who replaced Mark Wood in the playing 11, became the first England player to take a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup match. He became the second bowler after Pat Cummins to bag a hat-trick in the ongoing tournament. Cummins bagged two consecutive hat-tricks for Australia in this edition of the T20 World Cup.

Invited to bat first, the USA had a torrid start of the innings with Reece Topley making an inroad in the first over by removing dangerous Andries Gous (8).

Steven Taylor and Nitish Kumar tried to make the most of the powerplay with a 34-run stand for the second wicket before Sam Curran gave the second breakthrough to the USA in the sixth over. Taylor departed after scoring 12 off 13 balls. USA were 48/2 after the end of the powerplay.