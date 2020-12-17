Ponting Reveals Prithvi Shaw’s Weakness Moments Before Dismissal

Former Australia captain and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting, who was doing commentary, on Day 1 of the pink ball Test in Adelaide, spoke about Prithvi Shaw’s weakness moments before he was dismissed. India and Australia kick started their four-match Test series with the Day/Night game in Adelaide, the only on Virat Kohli is available for.

It happened in the first over of the day when play began with Mitchell Starc taking the new ball for Australia and Shaw facing up for India.

Ponting, who coached Shaw at the Delhi Capitals team in the IPL, explained how he has a tendency to leave a gap between bat and pad while playing in-swinging deliveries.