First Hour Key for Indian Openers in Australia Tests: Wasim Jaffer

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer believes the much talked about second opener’s slot will be a toss up between youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill. The two-time double centurion for India also believes that the fact that both the youngsters have played some of the Australian attack earlier will benefit them.

“I think it’s a tie between Shubman and Prithvi in my opinion. Prithvi, I think, got some runs, not a lot, but he gives you the promise. Same with Shubman and he played in the warm-up games, he hasn’t played a Test match but he got runs in the warm-up games and he got them really nicely,” an impressed Jaffer told The Quint.

“KL (Rahul) is also not a bad option but I don’t think KL without playing any warm-up game they are looking at him as an opener..”