Report Card: Hardik, Jadeja Shine as India Disappoint in Aus ODIs

India however did end the series on a high, as both teams rang in the changes and the visitors registered their first win of the tour in the third and final ODI. Hardik Pandya flourished in his new role as batsman only while a couple of others missed a golden chance to cash in.

Here’s a look at how India’s ODI Squad fared over the three games.

Shikhar Dhawan – 5/10

Inns: 3, Runs: 120, Avg: 40, 100s/50s: 0/1

Playing without his usual opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan was expected to take on responsibility and score big much like he had done in the IPL for Delhi Capitals. The southpaw started off well with a half century in the first game and was crucial to keeping India in the hunt but could not kick on from then on in.

Scores of 30 and 14 in the next two games did not help India’s cause as it put a lot of pressure on the middle order. Dhawan failed to live up to the usually high standards when India needed it the most and has a chance to fix things in the T20Is.