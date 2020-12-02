Late Entry in ODI Squad, T Natarajan Impresses on Team India Debut

Natarajan, who was a late entry in the India ODI squad, removed Labuschagne and Agar in the 3rd ODI vs Australia.

While India had a number of heroes in Wednesday's win in the third ODI against Australia -- Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli with the bat, and Shardul Thakur with the ball -- debutant T Natarajan showed plenty of confidence to chip in with a couple of important wickets.

Natarajan, who was a late entrant to India ODI squad, removed Marnus Labuschagne early to ensure India did not concede a century opening stand in Wednesday's match, like they had in the first two games. He then came back in his final spell to get rid of Ashton Agar (28), who looked capable of taking the game away from India.

Natarajan's ability to come back and take Agar's wicket after being thrashed by Glenn Maxwell earned him rave reviews from teammate Shardul Thakur, who said that the left-arm seamer showed character.

Natarajan played Wednesday's tie as India made four changes, including in pace bowling -- bringing him and Thakur in after benching fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini.

"He is good. He did well in the IPL, bowling those yorkers," said Thakur of his teammate in post-match interaction with the media.

"But he came back (after a thrashing) in this game and showed character. That is most important. We need players like that, those who can come back," added Thakur.