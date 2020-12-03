Two New Teams in IPL, Olympics, T20 WC on BCCI AGM Agenda: Report

They will also discuss the appointment of the country’s ICC representative and three new national selectors. The Quint Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah at the BCCI Office | Image: PTI Cricket They will also discuss the appointment of the country’s ICC representative and three new national selectors.

The BCCI, in their Annual General Meeting which will be held on 24 December, will look to work on adding two new teams in the IPL. They will also discuss the appointment of the country’s ICC representative and three new national selectors. The additional teams in the IPL is understood to be the among the most important points of the agenda for the AGM with the Adani Group and Sanjeev Goenka’s RPG (previously owners of the Rising Pune Supergiants) interested. A franchise from Ahmedabad is also on the cards, PTI reported. The election of the vice-president also on the agenda. As is the norm, the BCCI has sent a 23-point agenda to all affiliated units 21 days prior to the holding of the AGM.

Another important point will be BCCI’s representative to the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council. It is expected that secretary Jay Shah will be the BCCI representative in the global committees. Appointment of three new selectors, along with a chairman of selectors, is also on cards given that Cricket Committees and Standing Committees are part of the agenda. “Selection committee is a part of cricket committee plus the technical committee also needs to be formed. They are all statutory sub committees,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.