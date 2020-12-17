Prithvi Shaw Dismissed for Second Ball Duck in Adelaide Test 

Shaw retaining his spot for the Test was one of the biggest talking points in the build up to the game, especially because he has been going through a bad run of form. Shaw’s scores so far in the tour of Australia read 0, 19, 40 and 3 in the two warm-up games before the Test.

Former cricketers Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar had both picked Shubman Gill as their choice for Mayank Agarwal’s partner at the top of the order after his assured and elegant half century in the pink ball warm-up game in Sydney. Gill had batted at number 3 in that contest.

"I think Shubman Gill should open with Mayank for the first Test match because he's shown good form," Gavaskar said. “Allan Border was there for the games (practice games), (and) was very impressed with what he saw from Shubman Gill. So I would imagine that he should open with Mayank Agarwal for the first Test."