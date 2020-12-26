Siraj, Bumrah, Ashwin Help India Take Day 1 Honours at MCG

For Australia, Marnus Labuschagne was the highest scorer as he amassed 48 runs off 132 balls before becoming the first Test scalp of debutant pacer Mohammad Siraj.

Earlier the hosts, after electing to bat, lost the wicket of opener Joe Burns early with Bumrah having him caught behind for duck.

Left-handed opener Matthew Wade, who played aggressively for his 39-ball 30, helped Australia move to 35 before off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin removed him. Wade tried to take the attack to the bowler by trying a slog-sweep but instead top-edged it for Ravindra Jadeja to take a catch at mid-wicket.

Soon Ashwin had Steve Smith for 0. Smith tried to turn a delivery on the middle and leg towards square leg only to find Cheteshwar Pujara take the catch at leg slip. At that point, India had Australia on the mat at 38/3.

However, Labuschagne and Travis Head made sure Australia didn't lose any further wickets going into Lunch.

Resuming the second session at 65/3, Labuschagne and Head shared an 86-run partnership before Bumrah got Head caught at slips by Rahane at his individual score of 38.