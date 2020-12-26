21-Year-Old Shubman Gill’s Journey to His Test Debut vs Australia

"He is going to be a part of our leadership group this year as well, at least in some capacity. Even though he is young, I am a big believer that it's not necessarily true that you having played for a long time makes you a good leader. It's about you exhibiting the behaviours of a leader."

India seem to have moved on from looking at Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay as options at the top of the order in Test cricket and with Rohit Sharma not available till the third Test and Shaw's dwindling form, the Australia series was touted as the one where Gill could finally make his Test debut.

Gill ensured that he remains within a shout for the spot by scoring a steady 65 in the second innings of the day-night warm-up game at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). It remains to be seen whether the Indian think tank will let him open the innings with Mayank Agarwal at the MCG or keep him at No.3, the position he occupied at the SCG.