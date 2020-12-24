Rahane is Cool But Aggressive; He’ll Lead Well: Tendulkar

India lost the first Test to Australia by eight wickets in Adelaide, after Kohli's team capitulated for 36 runs in the second innings -- India's lowest ever in Test history -- as no batsman could muster a double-digit score.

Rahane scored 42 in the first innings but failed to open his account in the second. Earlier, he had a poor Indian Premier League season, just before the Australia tour began, as he managed a solitary half-century in eight innings for Delhi Capitals.

Tendulkar, however, seems to have full faith in Rahane and hopes that he would absorb the pressure and fine-tune his technique to deliver in the Test series.

"He is an experienced player, has been around for a long time, travelled well, and scored runs abroad. It's just a matter of spending time (at the crease), staying committed to what he wants to do. I feel he has that capability to soak in the pressure; he can," said the batting maestro.

"The only thing I would like to see in his batting is a nice, solid front-foot defence, with a good stride forward. That applies to more or less all players; there are no exceptions. When you travel abroad and your front foot is forward and you are defending the ball well, then everything else falls in place. Forward defence is like a jigsaw puzzle; if you don't sort it out at the start the rest will never follow. If the forward defence is not there, bowlers will always smell opportunity," he explained.

Rahane, a batsman from the old school with excellent temperament, has tallied 4,245 runs in 66 Test matches, with the help of 11 centuries and 22 half-centuries. Most of those runs have come at No.5 (3,236), though he has batted from No.3 to No.7.