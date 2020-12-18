Bumrah Leads the Charge With Early Wickets on Day 2 in Adelaide

Australia started off the second day in absolutely sensational fashion as they rolled over the opposition within the first half hour.
India however fought back in style in the final half hour of the session as Jasprit Bumrah got a couple of breakthroughs and along with Mohammed Shami were asking the Australian batsmen a few questions.
Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins needed only a couple of overs each to roll over the Indian tail. The visitor lost their last four wickets for 11 runs after resuming at 233/6 with overnight batsmen Wriddhiman Saha and R Ashwin failing to add to their scores.
Starc finished with 4/53, his best figures in Test cricket against India and has drawn level with Richie Benaud as the ninth highest wicket taker for Australia with 248 scalps to his name.
India, who finished with 250 in the first innings of the Adelaide Test on the last tour, were eventually bowled out for 244.
Australia, who also have been having problems at the top of the order with David Warner out injured and Joe Burns woefully out of form coming into the game, however had a better start to their innings than their opposition.
Burns and Matthew Wade played out four maiden overs to start with against Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, both of whom were a tad off in terms of troubling the batsmen with their line and length.
The duo seemed to have things under control even though runs were hard to come by in the first session before India found the breakthrough as Bumrah trapped Wade LBW for 8.
Marnus Labuschagne almost became Bumrah’s second scalp in the over but the edge evaded the diving Wriddhiman Saha and first slip for four.
Bumrah however was not done and cranked it up a couple of notches as the break approached, and a fired in a fast inswinging yorker at Burns, who was trapped LBW too for 8.
India could have had a third as well as Labuschagne’s pull shot to long leg off Shami was dropped by Bumrah in the penultimate over of the session.
Smith and Labuschagne however escaped the last phase unscathed with Australia trailing by 209 runs after the first session on Day 2.
