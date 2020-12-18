Australia Bowl India Out for 244 Early on Day 2 in Adelaide

Mitchell Starc finished with his best figures in Test cricket against India when he took 4/53 and cleaned up the lower order and bundled out the opposition for 244. It took Australia all of four overs to roll over the Indian tail.
Overnight batsmen Wriddhiman Saha and R Ashwin could not carry on their gritty partnership for very long as Pat Cummins struck off the third ball over the first over to dismiss the off spinner for 15.
The second over of the day saw Saha (9) play a nothing shot and edge it to Tim Paine for Starc’s third wicket. India had lost two wickets for two runs with only the bowlers to come.
Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah added a couple of boundaries before Cummins dismissed Mohammed Shami for a duck.
On the opening day of the Test, India huffed and puffed their way through to 233/6 with Virat Kohli top scoring with 74.
India’s start on the opening day was as poor as on the second day too, with Prithvi Shaw being cleaned up for a second ball duck. Mayank Agarwal followed suit soon after before Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli steadied the ship.
Pujara however could not kick on and fell to Lyon for 43, bringing Ajinkya Rahane to the middle.
Rahane and Kohli then looked set to take control and end the day on top after a poor start, but some miscommunication resulted in the captain’s dismissal. It was at this point that the momentum swung back in Australia’s favour in the contest.
After Kohli’s dismissal, India lost three wickets for 19 runs in the final session on Day 1. India lost seven wickets for 56 runs since the run out.
Published: undefined