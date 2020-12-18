Shaw’s Shot Selection and Technique Has to Tighten: Wasim Jaffer

It paid dividends early in the tournament as he made two fifties and one 40-odd in the first games he played. After that it all fell apart for him.

The Mumbai batsman also had an ordinary outing in New Zealand in February making 16, 14, 54 and 14 across two Tests in the last Test series played by India before this.

But the fact that the rest of the Indian batsmen failed as well in New Zealand may have prompted India to pick him for the Adelaide Test. Shaw's average of 24.5 in that series was just a shade lower than Mayank Agarwal's 25.5 and Cheteshwar Pujara's 25, India's two top run-getters in that series.

His competitors for the opening spot, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill had fared better in recent times. Rahul was the top-scorer in the IPL which though is played in an altogether different format. But his confidence was high. Gill had done better in the two warm-up games aggregating 127 in four innings at 31.75.

Former England opening batsman Nick Knight also pointed out on TV that his technique faulty saying that on bouncier Australian surfaces you need to play with tighter technique.