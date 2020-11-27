Sydney ODI: How India’s Top Players Fared in Defeat to Australia

An explosive Hardik Pandya (90) and a watchful Shikhar Dhawan (74) battled in vain but could not take India over the line against Australia at the SCG. Australia, who were absolutely ruthless in all departments, won comprehensively by 66 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The two sides will take on each other on Sunday in the second ODI of the series.

India returned to international cricket for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in Sydney. It was also the first time since March that the spectators were allowed in the ground. The Sydney Cricket Ground, hosts for the first two ODIs, will be at fifty percent capacity. Virat Kohli’s side was under the pump right from the start as Australia’s top order smashed them to all parts of the SCG. David Warner (69) and Aaron Finch (114) set the tone with Steve Smith adding another 105 off 66 deliveries. Glen Maxwell found form too as he blasted 45 from 19 deliveries to help Australia post a mammoth 374/6.

Indian cricket team in a huddle before the start of play in the first ODI.

India, generally sharp fielders, were a little rusty and poor in the field. Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan all dropped crucial catches allowing the Australians to tee off in the second half off the innings. In response, Kohli and Mayank Agarwal started briskly but lost their wickets cheaply which put the hosts in the box seat. However, Dhawan and Pandya made up for their dropped catches with the latter taking quite a liking to the spinners, but their efforts weren’t enough as Australia won at a canter. Here’s a look at how India’s top players performed on their return to ODI cricket.

Yuzvendra Chahal Much like the case with Adam Zampa in the second innings, India’s leg spinner Chahal was unusually expensive with the likes of Smith, Maxwell and Finch really getting stuck into him. Chahal, who bowled well in the IPL recently, got smashed for five sixes in his spell. The Australian picked him well and took him on for runs. Maxwell was among the ones who hurt him the most, scoring 20 off his final four deliveries during his cameo. Chahal conceded a total of 89 runs in the spell, the highest ever by an Indian spinner in ODI cricket. The previous record was also held by him when he conceded 88 against England at the ODI World Cup. For Chahal though, the bright point in his spell was when he was able to dislodge the in-form Marcus Stoinis for a first ball duck.

Jasprit Bumrah Normally on the money, Bumrah has not had a good year in ODI cricket and was quite expensive by his high standards. Warner and Finch attacked him right from the word go and did not let him settle into a rhythm. Every time Bumrah put it anywhere near the arc of the openers, they pounced on it! What did not help matters for Bumrah was the dropped catch off Finch by Chahal and few unwanted extra deliveries. The pacer looked a far cry from his lethal-self in the recently concluded IPL, but was the one to get India the wicket of Finch as he tried to ramp him over the keeper. Bumrah, who conceded, 73 runs had been wicketless for 282 deliveries. The last time an India bowler had a longer dry spell between two wickets was Praveen Kumar (283 balls in year 2008).

Virat Kohli All eyes for on the Indian captain who like always was expected to lead from the front, especially in a difficult chase. Kohli might have looked glum in the field as the Australia piled on the runs against his bowlers, but he came out absolutely intent on chasing down the massive target. Kohli, who got a life early on as Adam Zampa dropped him, started off brilliantly with a cracking pull and then a majestic shot over extra cover of Cummins. He flicked Cummins for six too and just as it looked like the SCG were in for a Kohli-show he was caught at short midwicket by Finch as tried to force the issue against Josh Hazlewood. The Indian captain managed a busy 21 off as many deliveries before falling with the score at 78/2, leaving Shikhar Dhawan with quite the task.

Shikhar Dhawan Left to do quite a bit after the quick dismissals of Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, the southpaw dug in and stayed put at his end. One KL Rahul was dismissed cheaply, Dhawan had Pandya for company who took the attack to the Australians. Dhawan continued to chip away as the partnership between him and Pandya continued to grow and cause concerns to the hosts. The duo put on 118 runs for the fifth wicket to bring India back into the game. Dhawan, who smashed 10 boundaries, could not push on to triple figures and was caught by Mitchell Starc while trying to attack Adam Zampa.

Hardik Pandya Playing as only a batsman for the first time in ODIs for India, Pandya scored 90 off 76 deliveries and was responsible for keeping his side in the game after the top order failed to emulate the opposition batsmen. Pandya, who has returned to international cricket for the first time since the 2019 World Cup, did not waste any time in taking the attack the Australian spinners. He hit them over the bowlers’ head, over mid-wicket and even picked up a streaky boundary past the keeper during his knock which kept India in the hunt for an improbable chase. Looking for his fifth six just he entered the 90s, Pandya went over long on but did not connect well enough as the same combination that accounted for Dhawan led to his downfall and all but put the game out of India’s reach.