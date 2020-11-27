Fans Return to Cricket Stadium in India-Australia ODI at Sydney

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, spectators are being allowed into the stadium at the Sydney Cricket Ground which is playing host to the India-Australia ODI on Friday (27 November). It’s been eight months since there have been fans at the cricket stadiums with all games up until now being played in a bio-secure bubble behind closed doors. Tickets for five of the six white-ball games had sold out in less than 24 hours after it went on sale.

Fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the India vs Australia ODI.

The first two matches at the SCG will be played with 50 per cent crowd capacity while the third ODI at Canberra will be played at 65 per cent crowd capacity. “Great to have cricket back in Australia, to play in front of crowds will be nice,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said at the toss. Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India at the SCG.

After the three ODIs and as many T20Is, Australia and India will play the four-match Test series. The Adelaide Oval, which will host the first Test, is set to allow 27,000 spectators or 50 per cent of its capacity on each match day.