Rohit Returned to Attend to Family, Rehab Continues at NCA: BCCI

BCCI in a release said that Rohit is under going his recovery at the NCA and will be assessed on 11 December. The Quint Rohit Sharma | (Photo: IANS) Cricket BCCI in a release said that Rohit is under going his recovery at the NCA and will be assessed on 11 December.

Hours after Indian captain Virat Kohli spoke about a lack of clarity and communication around the injury and rehabilitation of star opener Rohit Sharma on the eve of the first ODI against Australia, the BCCI said that the Mumbaikar could not travel with the team because he had to attend to his father who had been ill.

The BCCI in a release late on Thursday evening said that Rohit is under going his recovery at the National Cricket Academy and will be assessed on 11 December as to whether he can be part of the later stages of the Australian tour.

“He is presently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA. Rohit Sharma’s next assessment will be conducted on December 11th following which the BCCI will have clarity on his participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Rohit Sharma had to come back to Mumbai after the IPL to attend to his ailing father. His father is now recuperating well and that has allowed him to travel to the NCA and start his rehabilitation,” the BCCI said.

Earlier on Thursday, Kohli said that the chances of Rohit and even Ishant recovering faster would have increased had they travelled with the team to Australia, like Wriddhiman Saha did. "It would have definitely increased their chances of playing matches here. Someone like Saha is here, doing his rehab...we are aware of his progress and we are on the right path to make sure that he is fit and available in time to play the Test series," he said in a virtual press conference in Sydney, where the first ODI will be played on Friday.