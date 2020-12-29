Captain Rahane, Coach Shastri to Continue Playing Five Bowlers

India's other two pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and lead spinner R Ashwin were not burdened as Jadeja bowled 14 overs in second innings and picked two wickets.

"That (five-bowler plan) worked well for us nicely. We were thinking of having an all-rounder and Jadeja has been brilliant for us," said Rahane after the match on Tuesday.

Coach Shastri told the media on Tuesday, "Yes we will stick with five bowlers."

If Umesh Yadav is not fit, there is a possibility that the Indian team management may have to call one of Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan or Shardul Thakur, for the next Test that starts on January 7. They could also call in Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.