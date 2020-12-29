Character Shown by Debutants Gill, Siraj Was Good to See: Rahane

"Really proud of all the players. Played really well. Want to give credit to the debutants Siraj and Gill, the character they showed after the Adelaide loss was great to see. Character was important for us, especially after losing Umesh in the second innings," said Rahane, who is standing in as captain for regular skipper Virat Kohli.

“Really impressed with both our debutants. First-class cricket matters a lot, if you play 3-4 years of first-class cricket and India A before coming to the international level, it helps a lot. The way Siraj bowled with discipline and patience was great to see."