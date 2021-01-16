Back Myself With That Shot, Will Keep Playing It: Rohit Sharma 

The dismissal prompted former India opener Sunil Gavaskar to say, "That's an unbelievable and irresponsible shot from Rohit Sharma."

However, Sharma said that the shot is his bread and butter stroke and often helps put pressure back on the opposition bowlers.

"It is the shot that I played very well in the past. It is something that I really back myself to do all the time. That is the kind of role that I play in this team. Yes, when it looks like that, it looks bad but that is something I don't really think too much about. My focus has always been that once I am in, I obviously want to make it count, make it big," said Rohit after the end of the day's play.