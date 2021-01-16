India Finish Day 2 at 62/2 as Heavy Rain Washes Out 3rd Session

Heavy rain caused the final session of Day 2 of the fourth Test to be washed out at the Gabba on Saturday with India on 62/2. In the first session, India picked 5 Australian wickets to bowl the hosts out for 369 in the first innings.
India lost both their openers early as they went to tea at 62 for the loss of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma's wickets before heavy downpour caused a deluge in the outfield.
While rain stopped, the ground staff could not drain off the water and make the ground fit for resumption of play.
Play will resume half an hour early on the third day to make up for the lost overs.
Both the Indian wickets fell in the second session.
Shubman Gill was caught at second slip by Steve Smith off the bowling of Pat Cummins when the team score was 11 while Rohit Sharma, who looked good for his 74-ball 44, was caught at long on off the bowling of Nathan Lyon after adding 49 for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara.
Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 369 in their first innings before lunch.
The rookie Indian bowlers Natarjan, Thakur and Sundar all picked three wickets each while Mohammed Siraj finished with one scalp. Australia’s last five wickets gave them 156 runs in total.
Overnight batsmen Tim Paine and Cameron Green were looking to score quickly and started off well too. The Australian skipper completed his half century but could not kick on and was the first to fall in the morning when edged it to Rohit Sharma off Thakur.
Off the next over, Sundar managed to deceive Green (47) and disturb the woodwork, to leave the hosts at 313/7. Shortly after, Pat Cummins was trapped LBW by Thakur for 2 and India were looking to clean up the tail.
Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc however kept the visitors at bay with a few stylish hits as the Lunch break approached. Lyon, who is playing his 100th Test match, scored 24 and hit a few couple of elegant shots before being cleaned up by Sundar while trying to sweep one. Australia were 354/9 after his dismissal.
After the 39-run 9th wicket stand, Starc paired with Josh Hazlewood and added another 15 runs before Arjinkya Rahane turned to Natarajan, who cleaned up the number 11 without much ado on the stroke of lunch.
Australia, who would have been looking to build on the start from the opening day, added 95 runs in the morning session for the loss for 5 wickets. Interestingly, Australia have never lost a Test at the Gabba after scoring 350 in the first innings.
On Day 1, Australia had finished with 274/5 with the visitors being dealt the body blow of an injury to fast bowler Navdeep Saini, who did not take the field on the second morning. Australia had won the toss and opted to bat first.
Brief scores: Australia 369 (M Labuschagne 108, T Paine 50, C Green 47, T Natarajan 3/78, W Sundar 3/89, S Thakur 3/94) vs India 62/2 (Rohit Sharma 44)
