Rahane Planned His Training Well, Worked Harder Than Before: Amre

One of the most important figures in the Boxing Day Test win against Australia, India captain Ajinkya Rahane’s performances was due to his well planned out training sessions during the COVID-19 break, said Praveen Amre.

Rahane scored a gritty 112 in the first innings and then went onto hit the winning runs on Day 4.

Amre, who is a former India cricketer himself, said he just told the fellow Mumbaikar to keep things simple before the tour.

“We don’t think about multiple tours at one time. We try to be in that one tour, (take) one tour at a time and try to give best in that basically. And that is what Ajinkya did,” Amre was quoted as saying by PTI.