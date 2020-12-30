Secret of Rahane’s Success: Practice With Red Ball Even Before IPL

"This year has been a challenge because of Covid. It was tough to have proper practice sessions. Also the tour was such that there would be IPL in UAE and from there he was going to Australia. We prepared him not for IPL but for Australia. We knew that Aussies will come back strongly, especially with the short balls. Media was building up that too," former India batsman Pravin Amre, who has been helping Rahane with his batting, told IANS on Wednesday.

Amre says Rahane had realised that there would be no opportunity to practice with red ball prior to Australia series, especially in the UAE where it will be all white-ball cricket. So, he took 10-12 days out for intense training doing two two-hour sessions daily. He would go back after a session and return for another in the evening.

"He worked really hard despite Covid. Basically, he managed his own practice sessions. Not one session but he used to do two sessions a day and just worked on challenges he would face in Australia. So, he had prepared himself well before going. We generally practice for a session but this time he made sure he practiced for two sessions a day with red ball," added Amre who would be with him mostly for one of those sessions before tending to his other job as Mumbai's high performance coach.