India vs Australia 2nd Test Live In India: When & Where to Watch Live Streaming

Team India is ready to play against Australia today, Friday, 17 February 2023, in the second test match. Viewers in the country are excited to watch India vs Australia 2nd test match that is taking place today. India is hoping to take a 2-0 lead over Australia. It is important to note that the men in blue shocked the Australians in the first match by defeating them. Team India is being led by Rohit Sharma and fans are excited to view the match.

India vs Australia 2nd test match will be live-streamed for those who want to watch it from their homes. Viewers must take note of the live streaming details if they want to watch the two teams play against each other from the beginning. It is important to note that the match is scheduled for Friday.