India vs Australia 2nd Test Live In India: When & Where to Watch Live Streaming

India vs Australia 2nd Test is taking place today, Friday, 17 February 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
Team India is ready to play against Australia today, Friday, 17 February 2023, in the second test match. Viewers in the country are excited to watch India vs Australia 2nd test match that is taking place today. India is hoping to take a 2-0 lead over Australia. It is important to note that the men in blue shocked the Australians in the first match by defeating them. Team India is being led by Rohit Sharma and fans are excited to view the match.
India vs Australia 2nd test match will be live-streamed for those who want to watch it from their homes. Viewers must take note of the live streaming details if they want to watch the two teams play against each other from the beginning. It is important to note that the match is scheduled for Friday.
When will India vs Australia 2nd test match take place?
India vs Australia 2nd test match is scheduled to take place today, Friday, 17 February 2023.
When will India vs Australia 2nd test match begin?
As per the details mentioned on the official schedule, India vs Australia 2nd test is set to begin at 9:30 AM IST, on Friday. One must take note of the time.
Where will India vs Australia 2nd test match take place?
India vs Australia 2nd test match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 2nd test in the country?
Viewers in the country should note that they can watch India vs Australia 2nd test on the Star Sports Network channels. It has purchased the rights to broadcast the matches.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd test match in India?
Viewers can watch India vs Australia 2nd test live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app. One can also watch the match live on the Jio TV app from 9:30 AM onwards. These are the live streaming details people should note.