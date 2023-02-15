India vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer To Join India Squad Ahead of Delhi Test

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been declared fit and has been asked to join the squad for the second Test of the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which will be played in New Delhi from 17 February.

"Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah informed on Tuesday, 14 February.

Iyer will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.