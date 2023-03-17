India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and How to Watch Live in India

Hardik Pandya’s leadership skills and India’s overall World Cup preparedness is likely to be under focus when the team begins their three-match ODI series against Australia in Mumbai today, Friday, 17 March 2023. It is important to note that India vs Australia 1st ODI is set to take place on Friday, as per schedule. Hardik Pandya is the leader of the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Cricket fans in India should take note of the match details.

Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for India vs Australia 1st ODI match due to family commitments. Team India is likely to make the most of the incredible start they have had in ODIs. Both teams are preparing to put up a tough fight in the ODI series, which is starting on Friday. Viewers should know the important updates.