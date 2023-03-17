India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and How to Watch Live in India

Hardik Pandya is going to lead India in the ODI series against Australia.
Hardik Pandya’s leadership skills and India’s overall World Cup preparedness is likely to be under focus when the team begins their three-match ODI series against Australia in Mumbai today, Friday, 17 March 2023. It is important to note that India vs Australia 1st ODI is set to take place on Friday, as per schedule. Hardik Pandya is the leader of the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Cricket fans in India should take note of the match details.
Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for India vs Australia 1st ODI match due to family commitments. Team India is likely to make the most of the incredible start they have had in ODIs. Both teams are preparing to put up a tough fight in the ODI series, which is starting on Friday. Viewers should know the important updates.
When will India vs Australia 1st ODI match be played?
According to the details mentioned on the schedule, India vs Australia 1st ODI is decided to be played today, Friday, 17 March 2023.
What time will India vs Australia 1st ODI match begin?
India vs Australia 1st ODI is set to begin at 1:30 pm IST, on Friday. The latest details suggest that the toss will take place at 1 pm IST.
Where will India vs Australia 1st ODI be played?
India vs Australia 1st ODI match is decided to be played in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 1st ODI live in India?
Viewers in India can watch India vs Australia 1st ODI live on Star Sports Network channels. It is important to note that Star Sports Network has the right to broadcast the ODI series.
Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 1st ODI in India?
Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 1st ODI today, Friday, on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Viewers must take proper note of the live streaming details.
