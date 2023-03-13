India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final Match: Date, Time, Venue, and Squad Details

India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final date and time are stated here for the readers.
(Photo: iStock)
The world of cricket is teeming with excitement as New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka and secured India's spot in the World Test Championship final for the second time. It is important to note that Australia had already secured their position in the WTC final by winning the third test against India. Cricket fans are excited to know all the latest details about India vs Australia WTC 2023 final match. Fans in the country should know the date and details.
As per the latest official details available as of now, India vs Australia WTC 2023 final match is scheduled to take place on 7 June 2023. Cricket fans in the country should note down the match date, timings, and other important details if they want to watch it live. Everyone is eagerly waiting to watch India play against Australia.
When will India vs Australia WTC 2023 final match be played?
India vs Australia WTC 2023 final is set to be played on 7 June 2023, as per the date mentioned on the schedule.
What is the time of the India vs Australia WTC 2023 final match?
India vs Australia WTC 2023 final match will be played on 7 June at 10:00 AM local time, which is 3:30 PM IST. Interested cricket fans should take note of the date and time.
What is the venue of the India vs Australia WTC 2023 final?
As per the latest details available as of now, India vs Australia WTC 2023 final match will be played at the Kensington Ovak in the UK.
What are the squads of India and Australia teams in the WTC 2023 final match?
India Team: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Kuldeep Yadav.
Australia Team: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, and Matt Renshaw.
