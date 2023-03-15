India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

The fifth game of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 is set to be played between India Maharajas and World Giants. It is important to note that the Gautam Gambhir-led India Maharajas team performed well against Asia Lions in the last game. On the other hand, World Giants lost their last match by 35 runs. Both, India Maharajas and World Giants are expected to put up a tough fight against each other in the upcoming match that will take place soon.

As per the latest official details available, the India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 15 March. Interested viewers should take note of the date, time, and other important details before the match starts. The match is likely to be interesting on Wednesday.