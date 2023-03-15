India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 will take place on 15 March 2023.
The fifth game of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 is set to be played between India Maharajas and World Giants. It is important to note that the Gautam Gambhir-led India Maharajas team performed well against Asia Lions in the last game. On the other hand, World Giants lost their last match by 35 runs. Both, India Maharajas and World Giants are expected to put up a tough fight against each other in the upcoming match that will take place soon.
As per the latest official details available, the India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 15 March. Interested viewers should take note of the date, time, and other important details before the match starts. The match is likely to be interesting on Wednesday.
What is the date and time of the India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 match?
India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 15 March 2023. As per the details mentioned on the schedule, the match between both teams will start at 8 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 pm IST, right before the match.
What is the venue of the India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 match?
India Maharajas vs World Giants will face each other at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha in Qatar.
Which TV channels will broadcast India Maharajas vs World Giants match live in India?
It is important to note that Indian viewers can watch India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 live on Star Sports Network on Wednesday at the scheduled time.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 match?
Viewers can watch the India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. One should take note of these important details before the match begins on Wednesday, 15 March.
