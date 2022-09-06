Asia Cup 2022: Key Players To Watch Out for in India vs Sri Lanka Clash

India and Sri Lanka will face each other for the first time in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Both sides will take the field at the Dubai International Stadium to feature in their second Super 4 match of the tournament.

Though India started the Asia Cup 2022 campaign well, with wins against Pakistan and Hong Kong respectively in the group stage, they are now in a precarious position.

The men in blue lost to archrivals Pakistan in the first match of the Super 4, meaning the game against Sri Lanka is a must-win encounter for the Rohit Sharma-led side if they wish to book their place in the finals.