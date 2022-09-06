India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: India Lose Toss, to Bat First

India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Both India and Sri Lanka are playing their second match in the 'Super Four' stage of Asia Cup 2022.
India are third in the standings, having lost against Pakistan in their last match.
Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan in their previous fixture, which sees them topping the charts.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has lost the flip of the coin and the Indian team has been asked to bat first by Sri Lanka. It will be a challenge for India, as barring Hong Kong, no other team has lost whilst bowling first in Asia Cup 2022.
India have made one change in the playing XI that lost against Pakistan. Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has made way for the vastly experienced campaigner, Ravichandran Ashwin. "The grass is lesser tonight. It looks drier, and we have one change on the basis of the Sri Lankan team: Ashwin comes in for Bishnoi," Sharma said after the toss.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have selected the same 11 players who were involved in the victory against Afghanistan. "The coaching staff and the players have created the environment for the new players to come in and deliver. No changes in our team," skipper Dasun Shanaka said.
India will take on Sri Lanka in their second ‘Super Four’ match in Asia Cup 2022 today, 4 September. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Both teams have had contrasting journeys so far in this competition. India had a fantastic group stage campaign, where they finished as the Group A toppers by first beating Pakistan by five wickets, and then following it up with a 40-run victory against Hong Kong.
However, the men in blue’s juggernaut was stopped on its tracks in their first match of the Super Four stage. Facing Pakistan again, Rohit Sharma’s team suffered a five-wicket defeat and will now need to be at their flawless best against the Lankans.
Sri Lanka, on the contrary, started their campaign on a disappointing note, as they were handed an eight-wicket defeat by Afghanistan in their first match. However, Dasun Shakana’s men have since done a decent job to turn the tides.
They defeated Bangladesh by two wickets in their last group stage match to finish as the Group B runners-up, and then in the Super Four, they started their journey with a four-wicket triumph against Afghanistan.
It will be interesting to see if India will make any changes to their playing XI after the defeat against Pakistan. The decision to field Ravi Bishnoi worked out well for them in the last match, but Rishabh Pant’s form could be a cause of concern.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)