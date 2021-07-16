India to Play Pakistan in 2021 T20 World Cup; ICC Announces Groups

Topping off what is expected to be an exciting T20 season in the second half 2021, Indian fans get to see Virat Kohli and co take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup scheduled later this year.

The T20 World Cup will be played in UAE and Oman, hosted by BCCI, is scheduled to go on from 17 October to 14 November. The event was shifted out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just a few days before the World Cup, the IPL 2021's remainder will be completed in UAE.

The last time India played Pakistan was in the 2019 ODI World Cup when Kohli's side won comprehensively with Rohit Sharma scoring a century at Old Trafford.