2021 T20 World Cup to be Played in UAE and Oman, Confirms ICC

The T20 World Cup will be played from 17 October to 14 November, beginning only two days after the IPL final.

"Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window," said acting ICC CEO Geoff Allardice.

"Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment.

"The BCCI is looking forward to hosting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 tournament in UAE and Oman," said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

"We would have been happier hosting it in India but considering the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 situation and the importance of a world championship, the BCCI will now continue to host this tournament in UAE and Oman."

The first phase of the much-awaited World Cup with the 8 qualifying teams will be split between Oman and UAE. The four teams progressing to the Super 12s round will be joined by the eight automatic qualifiers.