India vs South Africa: India Announce Squad, Rohit-Virat To Sit Out T20Is & ODIs

Mixture of New and Old Faces in ODI Squad

India’s ODI team, which will be led by KL Rahul in Rohit’s absence, featured many new faces. Emerging talents from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar and Tilak Varma have all been included, with the likes of Rinku Singh also getting a shot at the fifty-over format.

Simultaneously, there will also be the returns of two experienced campaigners who were overlooked in recent times – wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

With the next ODI World Cup being four years away, the focus has now shifted to T20Is and Tests. Along these lines, the pace pairing of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have not been selected for the three ODIs. While the latter will feature in the other two formats, Bumrah will play only the Test matches.