Rahul Dravid Accepts Contract Extension, to Continue as Men's Team Coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that it had extended the contracts of head coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff of senior India men’s team.

In its statement, the BCCI said it engaged in productive discussions with Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup and unanimously agreed to further the tenure, though it didn’t mention the duration of extension

Dravid had replaced Ravi Shastri as the India senior men’s head coach after the T20 World Cup in 2021 for a two-year term, along with support staff comprising Vikram Rathour (batting coach after 2019 ODI World Cup), Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach), and T Dilip (fielding coach).