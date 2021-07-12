India Spinners Lead the Charge in T20I Win Against England Women

The Indian women's team in a huddle during their game against England
Image: BCCI
India spinners Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma scripted a dramatic comeback with some fine bowling in the final overs, keeping England’s batters at bay on their way to a series levelling 8-run win in the second women's T20I on Sunday.
The series decider will be played on Wednesday.
England, who needed 33 runs off 30 balls with six wickets in hand but could not see the chase through as India bowled and fielded well.
Shafali Verma's 48 off 38 balls was instrumental in India posting 148 for four after being asked to bat first. Off-spinner Sneh Rana, who has been a revelation on this tour, defended 14 runs in the final over.
England were in the driver's seat for most parts of the chase and had reached 52 for two in the first six overs despite losing Danielle Wyatt and the in-form Nat Sciver early.
In contrast to India's innings, the loss of early wickets did not affect the innings' tempo as England batters found the boundaries with relative ease. Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy didn’t have a good day, offering Tammy Beaumont too many short balls which were duly punished.
The hosts were cruising with Beaumont (59) and skipper Heather Knight (30) but it was after their dismissals off successive balls in the 14th over bowled by Deepti Sharma, that gave India a way back into the contest.
India then tightened the noose on a self-destructing opposition.
Earlier, India could not capitalise on a blazing start provided by Shafali. A flurry of boundaries from Shafali helped India race to 47 for no loss in four overs.
Shafali, as expected, attacked from the get-go, taking on Sophie Ecclestone for a four and six before smashing pacer Katherine Brunt for five consecutive boundaries.
The more experienced Smriti Mandhana (20) was happy being a spectator at the other end.
England though clawed back into the contest with the quick wickets of Shafali and Mandhana in the space of 3 deliveries.
An out of form Harmanpreet (31), who promoted herself to number three, and Deepti Sharma (24) found it tough to maintain the scoring rate.
The innings had lost the momentum created by the openers with India reaching 102 for two in 15 overs. But it was Deepti and Rana who got India close to the 150-run mark with a few boundaries, adding 46 runs coming in the last five overs.
(With PTI Inputs)
