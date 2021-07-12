India Spinners Lead the Charge in T20I Win Against England Women

India spinners Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma scripted a dramatic comeback with some fine bowling in the final overs, keeping England’s batters at bay on their way to a series levelling 8-run win in the second women's T20I on Sunday.

The series decider will be played on Wednesday.

England, who needed 33 runs off 30 balls with six wickets in hand but could not see the chase through as India bowled and fielded well.