Watch: India’s Harleen Deol Pulls Off Stunning Catch Against England

However, there was a moment of brilliance in the field that restricted England from a bigger score as Harleen Deol took a stunning catch on the boundary, to get rid of Amy Jones in the 19th over of the first innings.

Jones tried to clear the boundary on the off side with an inside out shot over cover, but Deol timed her jump to perfection to complete the catch before throwing it back up in the air and diving over the boundary line to save the six and complete the dismissal.

The fantastic piece of fielding of course caught everyone’s attention but could not help swing the momentum India’s way.