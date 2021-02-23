India-South Africa Women’s Series Likely to Start From 7 March 

The series, comprising five T20Is and three ODIs, is likely to be held in either Lucknow or Kanpur in a bio-bubble, a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI. The series was initially set to be held at the Greenfield Sports Hub Stadium in Thiruvanthapuram but Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) expressed its inability to stage the matches as stadium owners had a booked an Army recruitment drive on the same dates.

A 22-member Indian team has been picked for the contest.

With the fixtures of the series yet to be announced, a Cricket South Africa (CSA) source confirmed that their team is set to travel to India this week.

"The COVID tests have been done, the team is ready to leave anytime," the source said.