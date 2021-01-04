India’s Women Cricketers Return to Action in Club Tournament

While the year 2020 ended with more disappointment for the Indian women’s cricket team as the tour of Australia got postponed to next season, some made their way back to the field in a club tournament in T20.

In Bangalore, at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, India cricketers like Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma to name a few are participating in the Nippon Cup.

The tournament celebrates the golden jubilee of the Falcon Sports Club in Bangalore.