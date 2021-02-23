Ashwin Set to Become 2nd Fastest Bowler to Pick 400 Test Wickets 

If Ashwin manages to achieve the landmark, he will overtake the great Sir Richard Hadlee of New Zealand and Dale Steyn of South Africa, both of whom are tied at second position.

Steyn and Hadlee had taken 80 Tests to reach the mark. If Ashwin joins club 400 in the Day/Night Test in Motera, he would reach the mark in his 77th Test. Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan is at the top of the list as he had taken 72 Tests to claim 400 wickets.

Additionally, Ashwin will become the sixth spinner to take 400 wickets and will only be the third Indian spinner to get to the mark after Anil Kumble (619) and Harbhajan Singh (417).