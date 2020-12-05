India Right in Calling Chahal as Concussion Substitute: Kumble

Kumble said that he had read a few reports suggesting that Jadeja didn't call for the physio.

"I don't think it is Jadeja's call to ask for a physio. It is for the umpires to stop the game and call for a physio. That did not happen perhaps because Jadeja ran for the single and he continued to play. He was fine. And concussion doesn't necessarily mean it has to happen on the field. You can come back to the dressing room and then you may feel headache or dizziness. That's when the doctors will step in and stop. That's what probably happened in this case," the former India captain explained.

The former ace leg-spinner said that the medical advice was that Jadeja was concussed, and that the team then had the option to go for a like-to-like player, something that the visiting team did.

Kumble didn't agree with reports that also suggested that Jadeja was an all-rounder and that India should have played an all-rounder.

"But Jadeja had done his part of the batting. So, you look at the other skills he brings in. He is a spinner. That's why a spinner [Chahal] was brought in as like-to-like replacement. If the roles were to be replaced, for example, if he was concussed when on the field when India was bowling and if Jadeja had to bat and couldn't bat then I am sure Chahal wouldn't have been like-to-like replacement. You would have looked at a batsman to come in place of Jadeja. I am sure Chahal would have been listed in the 15. I don't see any issue with the concussion replacement," he insisted.