Explained: How Does ICC’s Concussion Substitute Rule Work? 

2. When Can a Team Use a Concussion Substitute?

Here’s what the ICC specifies about the conditions under which a team can ask for a concussion replacement:

1.2.7 If a player sustains a concussion or suspected concussion as a result of a head or neck injury during the course of the relevant match, a Concussion Replacement may be permitted in the following circumstances:

1.2.7.1 The head or neck injury must have been sustained during play and within the playing area.

1.2.7.2 A concussion or suspected concussion must have been formally diagnosed by the Team Medical Representative.

1.2.7.3 The Team Medical Representative or Team Manager shall submit a Concussion Replacement Request to the ICC Match Referee on a standard form.

1.2.8 The ICC Match Referee should ordinarily approve a Concussion Replacement Request if the replacement is a like-for-like player whose inclusion will not excessively advantage his team for the remainder of the match.

1.2.8.1 In assessing whether the nominated Concussion Replacement should be considered a like-for-like player, the ICC Match Referee should consider the likely role the concussed player would have played during the remainder of the match, and the normal role that would be performed by the nominated Concussion Replacement.

1.2.8.2 If the ICC Match Referee believes that the inclusion of the nominated Concussion Replacement, when performing their normal role, would excessively advantage their team, the Match Referee may impose such conditions upon the identity and involvement of the Concussion Replacement as he/she sees fit, in line with the overriding objective of facilitating a like-for-like replacement for the concussed player.

1.2.8.3 The ICC Match Referee may, in reviewing a Concussion Replacement Request made in accordance with clause 1.2.7.3, request any such further information as may be required in order to make the determination required under clauses 1.2.8.1 and 1.2.8.2.