Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of T20I Series, Thakur Named Replacement

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Australia as he is suffering a concussion after being hit on his head in the series-opener, the BCCI said in a statement released on Friday night.

‘The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team. Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series,’ said the release.