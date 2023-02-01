3rd T20I: Shubman Gill's Ton Helps India Pull Off Record 168-Run Victory Over NZ

Gill, who didn't have much success in the first two games, put on a batting spectacle, smashing the Black Caps' bowlers all-round the park at the world's largest cricket stadium. Apart from Gill, Rahul Tripathi (44 off 22), Hardik Pandya (30 off 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (24 off 13) also made vital contributions with the bat.

Chasing a mammoth total, New Zealand were off to a disastrous start as Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya ripped through their top order. A couple of superb reflex catches by Suryakumar Yadav at slips also helped India's cause.

Finn Allen (3) and Devon Conway (1), Mark Chapman (0) and Glenn Phillips had no answers against Arshdeep and Hardik and they got out cheaply to leave visitors in deep deep trouble at 7/4 in 2.4 overs.

Very soon, Umran Malik also joined the fun by cleaning up Michael Bracewell, who got troubled by the extra pace as New Zealand's struggle continued. Pacer Shivam Mavi, who didn't get the opportunity to bowl much in the last match, got the chance here and he dismissed Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi in quick succession to continue New Zealand's slide

Daryl Mitchell (35) fought the lone battle for New Zealand before Hardik returned to the attack and cleaned up the tail, bowling out New Zealand for 66 in 12.1 overs (their third-lowest T20I score). Hardik was the most successful bowler for India with his superb figures of 4/16, while Umran Malik (2-9), Shivam Mavi (2-12) and Arshdeep Singh (2-16) also picked two wickets each.