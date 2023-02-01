In Photos, India v NZ 3rd T20I: Shubman Hits Maiden T20I Fifty, India Cross 150

Rahul Dravid, Head Coach of India and Hardik Pandya (c) of India during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on 1 February 2023.
(Photo: BCCI)
Mark Chapman of New Zealand and Ishan Kishan of India during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on 1 February 2023.
Hardik Pandya (c) of India and Mitchell Santner (c) of New Zealand at the toss during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on 1 February 2023.
The Indian playing XI for the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on 1 February 2023.
The NZ playing XI for the 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium , Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the 1st , February 2023.
New Zealand team photo during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on 1 February 2023.
Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI officials with the U19 World champions, during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on 1 February 2023.
Michael Bracewell of New Zealand celebrating the wicket of Ishan Kishan of India during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on 1 February 2023.
Blair Tickner of New Zealand dropping a catch of Shubman Gill of India during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on 1 February 2023.
Shubman Gill batting during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on 1 February 2023.
Rahul Tripathi batting during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on 1 February 2023.
Ish Sodhi and New teammates celebrate the wicket of Rahul Tripathi during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on 1 February 2023.
Ish Sodhi and New teammates celebrate the wicket of Rahul Tripathi during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on 1 February 2023.
Shubman Gill of India plays a shot during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on 1 February 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 01 Feb 2023,07:01 PM IST