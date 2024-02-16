Ind vs Eng: Sarfaraz Khan Receives a Surprise Call, Asks ‘Was I Playing Well'?

Sarfaraz Khan receives an unexpected call after the end of Day 1 of the third Test
(Photo: BCCI)
The third Test between India and England is underway in Rajkot with India scoring 326/5 on Day 1. The day saw some absolutely classic knocks by a few batters even as young gun Sarfaraz Khan also got a chance to kickstart his journey with Team India, making his Test debut in the game.
Khan made the most of this opportunity by scoring a quick half-century. Smashing 62 off just 66 balls, his knock included 9 fours and 1 six, but this power show was put to an end by a wrong run-out call from his batting partner Ravindra Jadeja.
However, the 26-year-old managed to make a place in the hearts of the Indian fans with his raging knock, as everybody hailed his blazing effort. The day became even more special for him as he received an unexpected call at the end of play.
His younger brother Musheer, who was also a part of the U19 World Cup 2024 squad, couldn’t control his happiness after watching his brother play for India and hence, decided to call him up to applaud him. This is how the conversation went:
Sarfaraz: Musheer! Greetings Brother… How are you?
Musheer: I am fine, brother. Well played.
Sarfaraz: Thank you. Was I playing well?
Musheer: Number 1 brother. Thoroughly enjoyed it.
Sarfaraz: You will also represent India one day. Look at this (shows his India cap).
Musheer: I got a little worried…
Sarfaraz: When I played the sweep shots? The field was up.
Musheer: When you top-edged the ball playing a shot to Joe Root. I was watching and the moment I saw the ball had passed the fielder, I knew it was safe.
Sarfaraz: Alright! OK, brother. I will call you once I get to my hotel room.
Earlier, Sarfaraz got visibly emotional along with his father and wife as they were seen in tears after he received his India debut cap. Sarfaraz’s father was also seen kissing the Indian badge on his cap, letting go of the emotions and happiness he felt as his son finally fulfilled his dream.
It seemed as if Sarfaraz was going to make it big, by the way he was launching every ball to the boundary. But unfortunately, the blazing knock came to an end sooner than expected. Jadeja, who was on the strike, called for a run but He promptly stopped attempting to finish it once he realized his judgment was incorrect. Nonetheless, Sarfaraz had already begun running, and before he could return to the crease, Mark Wood seized the ball and struck the wicket.
