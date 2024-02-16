Ind vs Eng: Sarfaraz Khan Receives a Surprise Call, Asks ‘Was I Playing Well'?

The third Test between India and England is underway in Rajkot with India scoring 326/5 on Day 1. The day saw some absolutely classic knocks by a few batters even as young gun Sarfaraz Khan also got a chance to kickstart his journey with Team India, making his Test debut in the game.

Khan made the most of this opportunity by scoring a quick half-century. Smashing 62 off just 66 balls, his knock included 9 fours and 1 six, but this power show was put to an end by a wrong run-out call from his batting partner Ravindra Jadeja.